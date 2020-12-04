A culinary super star

It is good to hear that a Nepali chef, Santosh Shah, is promoting traditional Nepali cuisine in the United Kingdom through the Master Chef TV show on BBC. When our cuisine gets discovered in the international market, it will help our country’s tourism sector and the people in so many ways. I have many Australian friends who usually travel to Italy, France and Spain simply to discover the European food tradition and the time-honoured culinary heritage.
It may not be an exaggeration to say that in the western world the master chefs are no less popular than the movie stars because the phenomenal dish that they make is delectably as thrilling as a movie with a cliffhanger.
Anyone should be thrilled to see their food in a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Therefore, food is unquestionably a fountain of gastronomic delight.
I am greatly fascinated by the stories of Shah about how he became a chef when he had no knowledge about becoming one in the first place.
Like many Nepalis, he had gone to India to look for a job in the restaurants to make a living.
His dish washing work turned out to be a closely guarded formula in earning him international fame in a short span of time.
To me, Santosh is an inspiration for many who must slave over a hot stove. In our country, we have the tendency to look down upon menial jobs such as dish washing. We do not give much importance to the hospitality sector.
We tend to think that working in restaurants is only for poor people. We have never been able to think outside the box that work in a restaurant can turn someone into a global celebrity.
I have been cooking in a restaurant since I jetted off to Australia.
Initially, I was taken aback when I had to work in the kitchen. I did not have any prior experience about preparing food. I was reluctant to work in the kitchen in my early days in Melbourne. But I started working there to pay my bills and university expenses.
Over the past few years, my commitment to culinary excellence has encouraged me to compile a food dictionary. The food dictionary is something that I really take pride in. We never know our destination and dreams. We are guided by time and the situation.
I had never thought about publishing a food dictionary.
However, after having worked for years in restaurants, I have learnt so much about food. I am really optimistic about the hospitality industry that it will bring economic prosperity to the nation.
It would be great if Shah were to run culinary schools to promote Nepali cuisine throughout the world.
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...
If finance ministers fail to help prioritise water and sanitation, the consequences could affect societies for generations. Financial decision-makers must create an enabling environment by investing in institutions and people, and mobilising new sources of finance, such as taxes, tariffs, transfers, Read More...
Until now, in Nepal, policy-making process has been a top down approach, assuming that it has a homogeneous context all across the country. However, this is not true because there is great variation across the country in terms of geography, culture and language. One example in this regard is t Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has demanded the government to remove double taxation system citing that the taxes levied by the federal and provincial governments have dampened the spirits of the private sector. According to FNCCI, dou Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 A new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries. Among the affected groups, women and lower paid workers hav Read More...
KATHMANDU: The share market bull edged near the 2,100-point mark on Wednesday, surging by 3.53 per cent or 70.62 points to close at a new high of 2,071.02 points. Sensitive index jumped 3.19 per cent or 12.25 points to 396.04 points and float rose by 2.86 per cent or 3.86 points to 139.21 points. Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has been awarded the prestigious ‘Bank of the Year-2020’ by The Banker, The Financial Times, London, for the third time in four years. The bank has had a remarkable growth trajectory evidently reflected in the growth in its balance sheet size and its balanced network expan Read More...
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: Antoine Griezmann scored for the third straight game to lead an experimental Barcelona team to a 3-0 win at Hungarian champion Ferencváros in the Champions League on Wednesday. With progression to the last 16 already secure with four wins from four games, Barcel Read More...