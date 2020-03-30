Among the hardest hit: Nepal prepares against Coronavirus

Abhaya R. Joshi & Bikal Shrestha

KATHMANDU: As the nations around the world prepare for coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, people involved in the informal economy faces hardest hit for managing their daily amenities, mostly in developing countries like Nepal. Social and financial protection to the wage workers in the informal economy is always been a major issue in Nepal where more than 70 percent (ILO report, 2019) of the economically active population is involved. This issue is never been more critical than now when the country is in total lockdown, to curb the spread of this deadly virus. Another thing alarming is Nepal’s lack of preparedness towards scaling up it healthcare system, given the current handling capacity could be overwhelmed as the need for intensive treatment may surge in near future.

Though the pandemic is shaking the whole globe right now, developed countries with comparatively small percentage of their workforce in informal economy have to struggle less to cope with evolving unemployment issues. In the US, the senate has passed a $2.2tn emergency relief package that, among others, would provide up to $1,200 in direct relief for American adults as compensation for temporary unemployment. In UK, the government agreed to pay up to 80 percent of wages of workers not been able to work due to coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal (GoN) has ordered nationwide lockdown mimicking its immediate neighbors-India and China, is definitely a right move to minimize the spread of the virus. The lockdown has however badly affected the low-income or daily wage workers in informal economy as their livelihood options has come to complete halt. In fact, these people are in desperate need of financial support in-terms of relief packages to manage their basic necessities. While the Government of India has already come with a set of policy measures to combat the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus do included some cash transfers to workers in the informal sector, the GoN is yet to declare any sort of such relief packages for the needy and pro-poor.

One thing that may be stopping GoN from bringing relief packages for informal workers is data unavailability, and that is preventing them from making informed policies. There is the need that lives of informal workers are protected as well as their jobs are secured. But, this doesn’t seems possible at this time. Learning from this tragic situation, when this pandemic goes way, the GoN should find ways to document the active workforce involved in informal economy, keep measure of their inputs in overall country’s economic activities and most importantly, develop social protection mechanism for them, especially considering the rough situations that may come again.

This is also the time when health workers worldwide have urged countries to step up measures that can keep reported cases at a level manageable for health-care systems, a concept known as ‘flattening the curve’. Nepal has poor health-care services and lacks medical infrastructure, health personnel and equipment; is poorly prepared to handle a large scale infection outbreak due to coronavirus. Hence, the need to scaling-up health facilities, in-terms of medical equipment’s and health workers seems another key challenge for Nepal in this difficult time.

Even in major cities like Kathmandu where healthcare facilities seems in good numbers, subject to its dense population the danger of wider infection is just a miles away, if no substantial efforts are made to upgrade its service. More worse is the situation in rural areas where people have far less access to scares health facilities. Nevertheless, the GoN has taken various precautions to prevent the spread of disease. Quarantine wards and temporary hospitals are being setup across the country and laboratory facilities are being expanded at provincial centers.

Despite these worthy steps by the GoN in expanding medical coverage to curb possible outbreak of the infection, still much remains to be done. First, there is the utmost need to upscale capacity of our laboratories for conducing more and more tests. More test of the samples will help map the actual level of spread of the infection. Second, hospitals need to multiply its present capacity for isolation wards with needed medical equipment as well as should increase the number of health workers. And, third, ensure availability of enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our health workers as they are the first responders to the patients, are themselves in high risk of infection.

This pandemic is a nightmare for all, but rather than getting panic we should act responsibly. The GoN should come up with holistic approach to address multidimensional challenges arising while dealing with this pandemic. The foremost important is we should together care for those hardest hit, and reduce our blind spots to risks in this time of coronavirus.

Mr. Shrestha is the PhD Scholar in Theoretical Economic at Peking University.

Mr. Joshi is the Chairperson of SCOPE Nepal.

