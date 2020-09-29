Generally, education is the key to bringing positive transformations in the lives of individuals, societies and countries.
It leads to better health, economic growth and democratic societies. Education equips girls with life skills to prepare them for different stages of life.
Ensuring proper access to education for girls helps communities and countries reduce poverty. Therefore, girls’ education should be a priority to increase economic growth and human welfare.
In Nepal, girls, especially from the underprivileged backgrounds, have not been able to realise their potential for lack of education. Actually, educating girls is even more effective because when we educate them, the benefits are felt across the community, country and generation.
Still now, girls from poor families do not go to school because they have to help their parents in the field and in household chores. In some communities, people are still ignorant about the value of education.
Lack of a safe environment in schools also hinders girls from going to school. Most girls, especially in remote villages, do not go to school during their periods due to lack of proper toilets.
In reality, educating girls means ensuring that they feel safe while in schools and compete in the global market.
Therefore, apart from knowing whether they are getting a safe learning environment and adequate resources, they should be ensured with a good schooling system with modern learning methods, such as multimedia, which has been used in an educational context to describe the mix of video and audio cassettes, printed texts and handbooks, which traditionally makeup distance learning.
Although multimedia is still at an early stage in many schools, the teachers have felt the need to use them in their classroom situations. In some countries, learners of all ages find multimedia software interesting and enjoyable to use. In the schools of these countries, multimedia has been found to be so popular that the lessons on the CD Rom have been used as a reward for good behaviour.
Apart from the above-mentioned facts, girls should be equipped with relevant skills to make them self-reliant in the future. Our education system should not only focus on educating girls but also on empowering them. In addition, boys should also be taught about women’s empowerment. This will undoubtedly help to bring transformative changes in families and communities, thereby leading to overall development of the country.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 27 Tourism industry has shown signs of revival after six months of the COVID-19 induced lockdown was relaxed in Pokhara. Mardi Himal Trek has witnessed mobility of tourists. Number of domestic tourists along the trekking route is on the rise, according to Raju Poudel, owner Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 The Narcotics Control Bureau, Koteshwor, arrested three persons with 10 kilograms opium from Pokhara Metropolitan City, Kaski, yesterday. They have been identified as Gaja Pun, 50, and Chakkar Bahadur Pun, 40, of Eastern Rukum and Rabi Gurung, 24, of Gorkha. Superint Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 27 Various individuals, including people’s representatives, have taken guardianship of ten children who lost their parents in the landslide that struck Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, one-and-a-half months ago. After they lost their parents in Lidi, ten Read More...
LAMJUNG, SEPTEMBER 27 Community schools have started classes in Kwholasothar Rural Municipality, Lamjung, from September 17. Secondary and basic community schools have started classes abiding by health standards in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. Schools began classes after the local level Read More...
KAILALI, SEPTEMBER 27 With COVID-19 still largely affecting public life, districts, including Kailali in Sudurpaschim Province, are uncertain about the alternative method to be adopted for the resumption of teaching-learning activities. The categorisation and registration of students’ names Read More...
DHADING, SEPTEMBER 27 Bagmati Province Ministry of Social Development’s ‘one school, one nurse’ programme is expanding to 26 community schools of Dhading district from this year. The programme will also run in two secondary schools in the district. The programme began from 20 schools of Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 The Soaltee Crowne Plaza hotel has now become an entity completely owned by Nepali shareholders after Soaltee Enterprises Pvt Ltd bought all the shares being held by the international company, InterContinental Hotels Group. Among other shareholders, the Hong Kong-based Read More...
The tendency on the part of the govt to bypass the parliament to bring new laws is unbecoming of a democratic norms President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is all set to authenticate two ordinances that will, hopefully, serve as deterrents to acid attacks in the future. In the last few years, there has been Read More...