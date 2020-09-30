Lowering risks of Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases in Nepal has been increasing steeply since August. It took just a month to double the number of positive cases (from 24 August to 23 September).
Another concern about COV- ID-19 is the number of daily tests, which does not include asymptomatic cases and cases notified in low health care settings, especially in rural areas.
The average number of daily tests in the last month was around 11,000, which is far below those countries with similar populations but with low numbers of daily incidences.
Australia has tested almost eight times more RT-PCR tests than Nepal for almost less than half the number of COVID-19 cases, Malaysia has tested 1.5 times higher COVID 19- tests than Nepal even with six times lower number of cases. Moreover, New Zealand has an almost equal of tests despite its having a population that is 5.5 times smaller than Nepal’s. More investigations help reduce the chance of transmission by asymptomatic cases, and contact tracing is possible in an effective way.
In applied epidemiology, the number of secondary cases due to a typical primary case is known as the reproduction number. A reproduction number less than one implies the virus’s extinction, whereas if it is greater than one, the virus infects the population and shows disease persistence. WHO has reported the reproduction number for Nepal to be 2-4.
However, one research report (communicated in a journal) has shown that Nepal’s estimated reproduction number is around 1.3-1.5, meaning that on an average, one positive case in Nepal infects 1.3-1.5 susceptibles.
This estimation is relatively low than global findings, possibly due to significant underreporting notification data.
The number of secondary cases depends on three major factors. First, the probability or chance of infection; secondly, contact rates (between infected and susceptible); and lastly, the duration of infectious periods.
All these three components are directly proportional to the number of incidences.
The current control measures, such as lockdown, wearing masks and good sanitising habits are not enough to reduce infection probability and contact rates. However, extensively large numbers of tests reduce the probability of infection by asymptomatic cases, which is the major challenge in Nepal.
Mathematical models show that Nepal needs to increase daily tests by 5-7 times of what is currently being done to include more asymptomatic cases.
But this is an ambitious goal and needs a strong government and political commitment.
A version of this article appears in print on September 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
A police team has been deployed from Province Police Office, Janakpur, to investigate the case RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 28 A 50-year-old woman was found dead at Mayanakaderi village, Ward No 2 of Tirhut Rural Municipality, Saptari, yesterday. The body of Dayaman Devi, wife of local Shiv Narayan, w Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Tribhuvan University has decided to conduct its regular examinations after the upcoming festivals by adding more examination centres and allowing students to take exams from the nearest examination centres. TU is all set to publish the exam routine very soon. The cou Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali. Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 28 Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed for the last three months due to landslides in different places along the road section in Bajura. The road section from Barjugard to Martadi was obstructed due to incessant rainfall following mud slips in many places. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: KTM, the world’s number one and Nepal’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, has launched the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure in the country. The bike can be bought at KTM showrooms across the country for the introductory price of Rs 999,000, as per a media release. KTM 390 Advent Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is preparing to provide ground-handing services at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA), which is nearing completion. As GBIA has mentioned that it will be ready within the next six months, NAC has proceeded to get the permission to p Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), an industry-led initiative to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. PCAF has grown rapidly, as per a press statement. From 50 financial institutions with over $5 tril Read More...
Nepal has not been spared by the huge economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic that has upended every aspect of life in general. Against the backdrop of the deadly virus not only halting the progress but even reversing the achievements of the past years, Faris H Hadad-Zervos, the World Bank country Read More...