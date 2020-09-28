Medical education needs booster dose

What is the purpose of medical education, especially in today’s context — when it continues to struggle in the face of the Covid-19 tornado? The answer is simple — medical education must give aspiring physicians and, more importantly, teaching and practicing professionals a sense of meaning. It must also inspire them for a purpose with a pragmatic, yet realistic, optimism. Any individual’s life would seem useful only when the world at large makes evocation. Inference: medical professionals need to be given that template, aside from their effusive, therapeutic purport.
Medical graduates, professionals and specialists, should essentially be accorded a sense of belonging — a feeling of connectivity to a cause without the element of rummaging delineation that belittles their job.
This is primarily because any education which is not worth the scroll it is written upon cannot build communities, or care for them. Worse still, it won’t give any individual a sense of self-worth.
It’s tragic that medical education today lacks independent objective. Not many teachers inspire us anymore. Hence, what is being dished out as medical education, in its essence, is mere reverence and enslavement, not self-worth, or reliance. Result: you’ve a phalanx of fawning attitudes and dependent behaviours that supports hierarchical institutions.
This explains why medical colleges, in their growing numbers, are producing photo, not original, copies.
There’s also a stunning oddity in our new world of rapid and great change. Small wonder that our medical colleges and universities are becoming increasingly inappropriate, just as much as a motley band of apologists continues to tinker around with a system that, in certain settings, is archaic. This isn’t all. We don’t have a ‘scratch-card’ solution to such education-related illnesses yet.
Worse still, we’ve not given medical education the diversity it needs to evolve, grow and expand.
Diversity holds a vital prospect — because, it is multiplicity that heralds discussion. Add to it variance, and you’d stimulate interaction — a balanced framework of mutual understanding, especially when we are yearning for humanistic healthcare. Thus, our medical teaching institutions must be streamlined and kept to a realistic size. They must not be merely regulated as seats of knowledge, but elevated as gateways of continuing medical research that is in conformity with the groundwork of our epoch —optimised teaching and ‘glocal’ learning.
A version of this article appears in print on September 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
MANCHESTER: A Jamie Vardy hat-trick coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games. City had not conceded five go Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 A group of 33 citizens, who once held prominent positions, have urged the government to save the life of Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast-unto-death demanding reform in the medical education sector for the past 14 days. Issuing a joint press release today they Read More...
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal in a near-perfect La Liga opener for the Catalans under new coach Ronald Koeman. Teenage forward Ansu Fati was in inspirational form for Barca, c Read More...
MADRID: Luis Suarez had a stunning impact on his debut for Atletico Madrid following his move from Barcelona, scoring twice and providing an assist as his side crushed Granada 6-1 at home in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday. Suarez, who only completed his switch from Barc Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) — Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — met today to discuss Cabinet reshuffle. A source close to Dahal told THT that Dahal asked Oli to replace all the ministers in his Cabinet, but the PM did not Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Police have urged people, especially those going abroad or returning from foreign countries, to be aware of fraudsters offering to exchange dollar bills at a rate cheaper than the market price. According to statistics with the Metropolitan Police Office, at least such 1 Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 27 Tourism industry has shown signs of revival after six months of the COVID-19 induced lockdown was relaxed in Pokhara. Mardi Himal Trek has witnessed mobility of tourists. Number of domestic tourists along the trekking route is on the rise, according to Raju Poudel, owner Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 The Narcotics Control Bureau, Koteshwor, arrested three persons with 10 kilograms opium from Pokhara Metropolitan City, Kaski, yesterday. They have been identified as Gaja Pun, 50, and Chakkar Bahadur Pun, 40, of Eastern Rukum and Rabi Gurung, 24, of Gorkha. Superint Read More...