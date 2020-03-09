Miracles do happen sometimes

Sanjog Karki

I feel like giving up because every time I give my all to get closer to my dreams, I am left with heartbreaks and disappointments. And then suddenly some miraculous thoughts bump into my head. I remember so many unlikely things happening in this enigmatic world. A so-called underdog team like Leicester City had triumphed in 2016 to lift the coveted Premier League title, and everyone had gasped in surprise after Portugal stunned France in the Euro 2016 finals.

So who knows what life has in store for you? At times, life has a funny way of proving us wrong. I believe, miracles do happen as long as you trust your instincts and follow your intuition. As the saying goes, “Believing in yourself is the first step to success.” And refusing to give up on your dreams will certainly take you a long way in life. So stop assuming ‘what if your plans don’t work out?’

Instead, it would be prudent to start having a positive mindset by asking your inner self, ‘Why not give it a try?’ Life is not about complaining regarding trivial matters all the time. Sometimes, it’s about acknowledging the way it is. That’s why you need to learn to appreciate what you have before life teaches you to love what you lost.

Setbacks are inevitable. At times, we all get embroiled in a messy situation. We have only two choices to resolve the crisis situation.

The best thing we can do to ameliorate distress is to alter the situation by inculcating a sense of responsibility and adopting a pragmatic approach. The point to be noted is that some things in life are not alterable. Accepting the reality and letting go of everything that is beyond your control is the only way out.

Unguarded thoughts and irrational beliefs can poison your soul and take a toll on your mental health. What’s really intriguing about the human brain is that it believes whatever we feed it with. It goes without saying that the chemicals released by our brain are the clear manifestations of the quality of our thoughts.

Mental hygiene is equally important as personal hygiene. While personal hygiene purifies the external skin, the former contributes to cleansing our inner soul. Making mental health a priority is of vital importance if we are to lead a happy and worthy life. Practising mindfulness via various yoga techniques can heal our past wounds.

Every one of us ought to live by the life mantra: “Count your blessings, not your troubles.”

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook