PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Dear reader,
It gives us great joy and pleasure to return to your homes and once again become an integral part of it.It has been six months since we sus-pended our print edition faced as we were with insurmountable difficulties. To begin with, there was the very real hazard of working under the pandemic situation at the risk of our colleagues contracting one of the world’s worst infections ever.
Add to that, we faced disruptions in paper and printing supplies and a near total dislocation in the physical act of distributing your favourite daily given the manpower shortage during the numerous and unpredictable lockdowns. Last but not the least, there was the near total loss of advertising revenues that made it impossible for us to meet our costs.
The lockdowns were meant to ride out the worst wave of the pandemic. In effect, this did not hap-pen. Most of us were caught between the proverbial devil and the deep blue sea, ending up with the global economy in a shambles and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise without let up or hindrance.
But the human spirit cannot be subdued for long and at the last count there were 180 vaccines in the mak-ing at one stage or the other. In the meantime, the world has decided to take tentative steps towards a return to normalcy.
Through this entire period, we have made intense efforts to reach the latest news and views to you through our digital platform. We have ramped up our digital platform and made it more and more attractive as also available through various social media.
We have put our shoulder to the wheel to Restart Nepal. THT Digi will be with you as ever, now rejoined with the original, unbeatable, unstoppable THT print: one price, double delight.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning throughout the country till Saturday. “A low-pressure area is now located over Chhattisgarh state of India and is advancing to the west and north-west of Nepal, Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Government of Nepal has issued ‘Procedure on Establishment and Operation of Information and Records Centre’ for local levels. The procedure will come into effect after it is passed by the executive of the concerned local unit. It aims to make the service deliver Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 23 The probe committee formed to launch an inquiry into the death of Bijaya Ram of Garuda Municipality, Rautahat, has recommended action against six policemen, including SP Rabiraj Khadka. Police had arrested Bijaya and six others on August 16 in connection with the murder Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 23 A total of 68 per cent COVID patients have recovered in Kavre. Of the 552 people infected with the virus, 373 have recovered so far in the district. A total of 360 males and 192 females were infected with COVID. Of them, 230 males and 143 females have been cured, accord Read More...
HETAUDA, SEPTEMBER 23 Bagmati Province is set to provide loan at subsidised interest for employment creation as well as production activities in the province. The Bagmati Province Cabinet meeting held today passed the procedures for providing loan meant for programmes related to agriculture, i Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has decided to sell onions that were seized from several vegetable markets at subsidised rate. The department had earlier seized the onions from the traders who were hiding and creating an artificial sh Read More...
POKHARA: Incessant rainfall has led to landslides in two places – Kaligandaki Rural Municipality and Waling Municipality – of Syangja district on Thursday. Two people were buried under the earth as a mass of land fell from above at 3 am in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality. One of them, a 16-yea Read More...
MILAN: Italy may apply well-targeted closures where necessary to contain the spread of the new coronavirus while another general lockdown is unlikely, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told la Stampa daily in an interview. “Today the situation in Italy is certainly better than in other European cou Read More...