14th NNIPA Sports Award next month

Kathmandu, January 26

The Nepal National and International Players Association is organising the NNIPA Sports Award under the auspices of Kathmandu Metropolitan City here at the Basantapur Dabali on February 18.

The NNIPA will reward one each male and female player from 28 sports disciplines in the 14th edition of the Award, informed the organisers at a press meet today. “The selection of sports and athletes will be based on the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia two years ago,” said NNIPA President Deepak Shrestha.

The NNIPA will honour the players of football, swimming, volleyball, table tennis, shooting, boxing, weightlifting, paragliding, kurans, kabaddi, fencing, roller sports, squash, sepak takraw, wrestling, sport climbing, basketball, lawn tennis, badminton, triathlon, pencak silat, karate, judo, taekwondo, wushu, archery, athletics and golf.

The NNIPA will declare the winners and reward them with Rs 10,000 each. “The winners will be decided as per the recommendation of their respective national associations, who will also contribute half of the prize money,” said Shrestha.

he NNIPA will select one each male and female player as the best athletes of the year from among the recommended players. The best players will be awarded with Rs 100,000 each and the NNIPA has signed the fiveyear agreement for the same with Janata Bank, recently merged with Global IME Bank.

Likewise, the NNIPA will reward a legendary athlete with the Gajaraj Joshi Ideal Sports Personality Award along with Rs 35,000, while a sports journalist will be honoured with NNIPA Sports Journalist Award that carries a prize of Rs 25,000. The organisers have added para-athlete award from this edition. NNIPA honorary president Deepak Bista, vice-president Kanchhi Maya Koju, Social Development Head at Kathmandu Metropolitan City Sanat Thapa and Global IME Bank CSR Manager Chhabi Lal Humagain among others were also present on the occasion.

