RAMECHHAP: The ninth edition of the Aditi Ghimire Cup Sports Meet concluded here on Monday.

A total of 672 students took part in the meet that featured 20 sports disciplines, informed the organisers, Manthali High School.

Sponsors of the sports meet, Suhrid Ghimire and Rekha Ghimire handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

Ghimire, an avid golfer and business icon, has been sponsoring the sports meet under his daughter’s name, Aditi, for the last nine years. “I am happy that a small initiation from our side has been fruitful to the students of Manthali School,” said Ghimire. “We will continue to support the programme in the years to come.”

