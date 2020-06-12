Amir and Sohail withdraw as Pakistan prepare for England tour

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the England tour citing personal reasons after the country’s cricket board on Thursday confirmed the national team will travel to play a bilateral series in August and September.
Amir, Pakistan’s most successful bowler at the 50-overs World Cup in England last year, has withdrawn so he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while middle-order batsman Haris will miss the tour for family reasons.
Pakistan will bring a 28-man squad plus 14 player support personnel for three tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to announce the squad, while the series schedule will be announced in due course.
Plans to hold a bio-secure national training camp in Lahore ahead of the England trip have been scrapped after taking into account the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.
England are scheduled to host the first international series since the novel coronavirus pandemic, when they face West Indies in a three-test series without fans in attendance starting on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 115,937 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 178,143 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a warning today stating that the authorities will take stern action against those violating the lockdown-rules in the wake of widespread protests across various parts of the country, calling out government's poor response to the Covid-19 crisis. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop superstars BTS are making sure that their fans have the best for their 2020FESTA. On June 11, the boy band dropped an animated music video for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal. The track is from their mini-album Map of the Soul: 7 released in February. The song sums up the seve Read More...
OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status. The new policy, which will take effect by the en Read More...
LONDON: The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, researchers said in a report on Friday. The report - published by UNU- Read More...
Rautahat, June 11 As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up in the district, challenges in controlling the disease have also increased in Rautahat. Every day, scores of people return home from India. On top of the challenge emerging from the huge influx of migrant workers, the quarantine facilit Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 11 The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to the government asking it to give taxpayers 30 days after the lockdown ends to pay their taxes. The apex court stayed the government’s recent notice that asked taxpayers to pay their taxes by June 21. The stay order was pa Read More...
Damauli, June 11 Local levels of Tanahun have decided to buy a PCR test machine on their own. The decision was taken at a meeting of all 10 local levels of the district held in Myagde Rural Municipality today. According to Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana, the decision to buy Read More...