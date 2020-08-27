Anderson has raised the bar, says Australia great McGrath

LONDON: England seamer James Anderson has raised the bar for fast bowlers around the world, much like India great Sachin Tendulkar did for batsmen, former Australia paceman Glenn McGrath said.
Anderson, playing in his 156th match, became the first seamer to capture 600 wickets in the game’s longest format, as England settled for a draw against Pakistan after a rain-hit final day of the third test on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old’s feat left him fourth in the list of leading test wicket-takers, with only spin bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) ahead of him.
“He’s set the bar a bit like Sachin has,” McGrath, who previously held the record for most wickets by a pace bowler with 563, told the BBC.
“No one is ever going to catch Sachin in test cricket for the amount of runs he’s scored (15,921) and the matches he’s played (200). Jimmy’s done the same for fast bowling.
“I didn’t have the skill level Jimmy has. When he’s swinging that ball, both ways, in control, there’s no one better.”
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said they were “witnessing true greatness”.
“I’d be lying if I said we thought we had a bowler that would get this many wickets. We thought we had a bowler of great promise and skill.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought 17 years later we’d be talking about him getting to 600.”
Stuart Broad said he had been inspired by Anderson throughout his career.
“He’s a role model to follow for every English cricketer… He’s always searching to be better and better and 600 won’t be the stopping of him.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 635,252 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley witnessed the detection of over three hundred coronavirus infections on a single day, for the first time, on Wednesday. As many as 301 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. Of the newly detected cases Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the fear of coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood star Tom Cruise attended a screening of Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet in London. Sharing a clip of his visit to the cinema hall on social media, the 58-year-old actor tweeted: "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it." Cruise, who is curr Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Selena Gomez, who collaborated with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK for their forthcoming singe Ice Cream, is commemorating her venture into K-pop with a new flavour of ice-cream — 'Cookie & Cream Remix'. According to Reuters, Serendipity Brands will release Read More...
Local communities can play an important role in strengthening the education system as the responsibility of running schools have now been devolved to the local authorities. Given the daunting needs, many municipalities are struggling to meet the challenge of efficiently supporting local schools - fr Read More...
MUMBAI: More than 2 million Indian students will sit for admission tests to medical and engineering schools next week, the government said on Wednesday, despite growing concern that the move could fuel a jump in coronavirus infections. India reported more than 60,000 infections, maintaini Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Opposition parties Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal have flayed the government for failing to check the rise in the number of cases of the coronavirus pandemic. Joint General Secretary of NC Prakash Sharan Mahat, who also heads the party’s COVID-19 re Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed serious concern about reported cases of COVID-19 among security personnel and jailbirds in various prisons. Issuing a press statement today, the rights body said the outbreak of the coronavirus disease among some jailbirds Read More...