ANFA announces rewards

Lalitpur, February 9

The executive committee meeting of the All Nepal Football Association today decided to reward the 13th South Asian Games gold medal winning U-23 men’s football team members with Rs 550,000 each.

Nepal had defended the title with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan in the final at the Dasharath Stadium on December 10 last year before the closing ceremony of the regional sporting extravaganza.

Likewise, ANFA announced the reward of Rs 150,000 each to the members of the women national team that won silver medal.

The meeting, chaired by President Karma Tsering Sherpa, also decided to provide the clubs with one million each as preparation money for the Martyrs Memorial B Division League and decided the prize money of Rs 1.5 million, Rs 800,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively to the top three teams. Likewise, the Martyrs Memorial C Division League participating teams will receive Rs 700,000 each as preparation money.

The meeting agreed to implement National Club Licensing and also decided the prize money of Rs 1.5 million, Rs 800,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively to the top three teams of the Women’s League Football Tournament.

