ANFA suspends six players, official

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: The All Nepal Football Association on Thursday slapped suspension and fine on five players and an official from Manang Marshyangdi Club and Machhindra Football Club for their involvement in a brawl.

The players and officials from both the clubs had turned the Dasharath Stadium into a battlefield after the match ended in a 2-2 draw on Monday.

In an ugly fight between the two clubs, the players and officials were seen exchanging punches and kicks. Despite the involvement of so many players and officials from both the teams, referee Shrawan Kumar Tamang had shown just one red card to MMC’s substitute player Ashok Baral.

The ANFA disciplinary committee slapped five-match bans on MMC duo Jagajeet Shrestha and Ashok Baral along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each. Baral will have to remain out for six matches as he had received a red card after the incident.

MMC’s Ranjan Bista was handed a two-match suspension along with Machhindra trio Dipak Rai, Devendra Tamang and Bijay Dhimal.

Likewise, MMC’s kits manager Shiva Lama was suspended for all remaining matches along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The ANFA disciplinary committee also fined both the clubs with Rs 50,000 each for “failing to maintain discipline in the team bench”.

A version of this article appears in print on January 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook