Australia wins 3rd T20 to prevent India sweeping the series

SYDNEY: Australia won the third Twenty20 international by 12 runs in front of 30,000-plus fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday to prevent India from claiming a series sweep.
Matthew Wade scored 80 from 53 balls and shared a 90-run fourth-wicket partnership with Glenn Maxwell (54) as Australia tallied 186-5 after being sent in to bat.
Australia’s spin bowlers Maxwell (1-20), Mitch Swepson (3-23) and Adam Zampa (1-21) combined for the first five Indian wickets before paceman AJ Tye removed Virat Kohli for 85 in the penultimate over to all but end India’s chase.
India finished 174-7 from 20 overs. India won the first game by 11 runs in Canberra and the second by 6 wickers in Sydney and finished with a 2-1 victory in the T20 series. Australia won the preceding one-day international series 2-1. The teams next meet in a four-match test series starting December 17.
Australia’s innings was eventful and kept the umpires on their toes, with Kohli denied a review for signaling too late on a not out decision against Wade that would have been overturned by the TV umpire if the challenge had been made within the required 15 seconds.
Wade, who was hit on the pads, told the on-field umpire that the replay was already being shown on the stadium screen when Kohli confirmed he wanted to refer the decision, and the TV umpire agreed. Broadcaster Foxtel said India took 17 seconds to ask for the review.
Maxwell also had his share of attention. He was dropped twice, saw off two DRS challenges after unsuccessful appeals from India for caught-behind, and the Australian allrounder got the benefit of further intervention from the TV umpire after he’d started walking off when he thought he was caught out only to be called back when replays showed wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had over-stepped and was called for a no-ball.
