Australia’s Afghanistan test, one-day series v New Zealand postponed

MELBOURNE: Australia’s one-off test against Afghanistan and one-day series against New Zealand have been postponed to the 2021-22 season due to scheduling “complexity” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.
Australia were to play their first home test against Afghanistan in Perth from Nov. 21 and three one-day internationals against New Zealand over the home summer.
“The complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the three boards agreeing the need to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.
“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased,” CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.
Australia have committed to hosting India for four tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals over the home summer, though the dates are yet to be confirmed.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has already forced the postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup, which was to have been held in Australia in October and November, along with Australia’s warmup T20 matches against West Indies.
Australia also postponed a proposed two-test tour of Bangladesh in June, part of the ICC’s World Test Championship, due to the pandemic.
Feature image: File
BARA: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currency near Basbariya canal in Simraungadh Municipality-9 of Bara district. Bara District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Baliram Chaudhary (23) of Sighasani in Baragahi Rural Municip Read More...
LONDON: England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS COVID-19 app comes as Britain braces for a second wa Read More...
At least 31,883,444 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 975,065 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 The holy book of 'Pragya Paramita' (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 69,301 as 1,497 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 457 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 50,411 people have recovered from the diseas Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Read Also: Kathmandu valley’s single-day coronavirus tally exceeds 700 again This is the highes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged over 700 additional cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, 755 new infections surfaced in the valley today. The capital alone recorded 609 cases while 51 new infections were detected in Bhaktapur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai. Jones was 59. He was currently in India as a commentator for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Star India confirmed of Jones' passing away through a statement. "He died of a sudden car Read More...