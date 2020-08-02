Australia’s Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

WELLINGTON: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open and again criticised some of his fellow professionals for their decisions to ignore health advice during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyrgios follows compatriot and women’s world number one Ash Barty, who withdrew from the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 tournament earlier this week.
“I will not be playing this year at the US Open,” Kyrgios said in a video on social media on Sunday.
“It hurts me at my core not to be out there competing in one of the sport’s greatest arenas, Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds and thousands of Americans that have lost their lives, for all of you. It’s my decision.”
Kyrgios had no problems with the USTA scheduling the tournament or players competing if they chose, “so long as everyone acts appropriately and acts safely”.
The 25-year-old said he recognised that lower-wage employees at the event, such as restaurant staff, cleaners and locker room attendants, needed the tournament to take place.
The world number 40, however, also took another shot at some of his fellow players, with whom he has been involved in a running battle over the last two months after they chose to play in a Novak Djokovic-organised exhibition event in Europe.
Djokovic, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Victor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19 during the event, which was hastily cancelled.
“Tennis players, you have to act in the interest of each other and work together,” Kyrgios added.
“You can’t be dancing on tables, money grabbing your way around Europe or trying to make a quick buck hosting an exhibition. That’s just so selfish.
“Think of the other people for once, that is what this virus is about.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 382,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
LAMJUNG: Three fresh cases of dengue has been reported in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district, on Saturday. According to the District Community Hospital, three persons -- one each from wards 3, 8 and 9 of the municipality -- have been detected with the mosquito-borne disease. All the pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Saturday. Among the six cases, five are from Kathmandu district while one case of transmission has been recorded in Bhaktapur. No cases were detected from Lalitpur. The new infections were confirme Read More...
READ ALSO: Muslims across country observe Bakra-Eid festival today Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 14-year-old boy has used rap music as the tool to raise a voice against the existing practice of untouchability that denies Dalit people social equality. Sakshat Pant, a ninth grader of Gyanodaya Bal Batika School, today released his first rap video titled ‘Tara Ma Dalit’. Th Read More...
KATHMANDU: The family of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput asked Siddharth Pithani, a friend of the deceased actor to mention a transaction of INRs 15 crore in his statement to the police though he does not know about this transaction. "Sushant's family members told me about a Rs 15-crore tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has come forth to address the allegations against her over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, via a video. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice," an emotional Chakraborty is seen as say Read More...
KATHMANDU: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput has penned an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene in the ongoing investigation of late actor's death case as she fears that the evidence is being tampered. Posting the letter on her Facebook Read More...