Australia’s Warner out of white-ball series, test status uncertain

MELBOURNE: Australia batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the white-ball matches against India due to a groin injury and faces a fitness battle to be ready for the first test at Adelaide Oval on Dec. 17.
Cricket Australia said on Monday that Warner, who suffered the injury in the field during Australia’s 51-run ODI win on Sunday, would be rested in the hope of being fit for the four-test series against Virat Kohli’s side.
Fast bowler Pat Cummins has also been withdrawn from the white-ball series to freshen up before the tests.
“Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the test series,” head coach Justin Langer said in a team release.
“Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat’s case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.”
Opener D’Arcy Short has replaced Warner in Australia’s Twenty20 squad, but no replacement has been made for Cummins as yet.
All-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains with the squad as he continues his recovery from a side strain.
Australia’s win in Sydney sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0.
The teams play the dead rubber third match in Canberra on Wednesday before starting the three-match T20 series.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 The country’s sole secondary market witnessed a number of records broken in the trading week between November 22 and 26, with the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surging by 6.47 per cent or 115.13 points week-on-week to scale to a new peak. Opening at 1,778.12 p Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 Gold and silver prices took a beating in the trading week between November 22 and 27, weighed down by resilient economic data, positive vaccine results and the start of the US presidential transition process. According to the rate list of Federation of Nepal Gold and Sil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading commercial bank, Nabil Bank and leading online marketplace, Daraz, have jointly launched the Sarathi Programme. Under this strategic partnership, small and medium enterprises (SME) selling via Daraz online shopping marketplace will be able to obtain a wide range of cr Read More...
DHANGADHI: The first day/night or floodlit cricket series of the country has started in Dhangadhi of Kailali district from Saturday. The cricket series organised by Shikhar Youth Club, Dhangadhi is being played at the cricket ground in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13. According to Annat Bo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday. The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections. Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the vir Read More...
LONDON: The British government appointed a vaccines minister on Saturday as it prepares to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, potentially starting within days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Conservative lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi will oversee the country's biggest vaccine progr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,479. Meanwhile, 1,255 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 231,978. Over 1.4 million deaths from the dis Read More...
ADDIS ABABA: Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear. “At 10:13 p.m. on Nov 28 there were six explosions in Asmara,” the State Department said in the post on Sunday. Read More...