BARCELONA: Barcelona’s teenage forward Ansu Fati and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi were on target as they beat bottom club Leganes 2-0 at an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start since the season resumed after its three-month hiatus.
La Liga leaders Barca were far from their best and could have gone behind on two occasions before 17-year-old Fati put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing through the legs of a defender and into the bottom corner for his fifth league goal of the season.
Messi doubled Quique Setien’s side’s advantage from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, almost immediately after Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
It was Messi’s 56th converted penalty in La Liga and saw him draw level with Hugo Sanchez as the league’s second-top penalty taker, behind record holder Cristiano Ronaldo on 61.
Barca lead the standings on 64 points after 29 games, five ahead of nearest challengers Real Madrid who are in action at home to Valencia on Thursday. Leganes meanwhile are bottom with 23 points.
“It’s important to keep winning although we need to play with more speed than we did today but we’ve got six points and we’re going to get better in each game,” said Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
“All teams have a lot at stake at this stage so we expected a tough game, they made it difficult for us to find space and they committed a few fouls but things got easier as the game went on.”
Barca had enjoyed a dream return to action by thumping Real Mallorca 4-0 while Leganes were beaten at home by Real Valladolid in their first game back but the minnows produced a brave display and should have made more of their bright start.
Barca defender Clement Lenglet had to scramble clear a shot from Leganes forward Miguel Angel Guerrero early in the game and moments later Guerrero struck the post from a tight angle.
Barca’s Camp Nou is far from the most atmospheric of stadiums in Spain but this time there were no fans at all to give the team a boost as spectators are currently barred from all La Liga matches for safety reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 99,000-capacity arena last stood empty for a league game when Las Palmas visited in a 2017 fixture which was played without fans as a protest against a police crackdown during Catalonia’s banned referendum on independence.
Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surge in Latin America and the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks. The United States still leads the world with the highest number of infections, about 2 million or 25% of all reported case Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 Joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress Prakash Sharan Mahat, who heads the party’s COV- ID-19 Monitoring Committee, said today that the federal government’s role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was almost nil. He demanded an independent probe int Read More...
Kathmandu, June 15 A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed its investigation into the Soti incident where six youths from the Dalit community were killed. The panel found 34 persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder of the youths and recommended life Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 All government and non-government offices reopened today after almost three months of closure due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. After the government decision to relax the lockdown in order to reopen the offices, service seekers have started throngin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley on Monday. A 28-year-old woman from Kalopul, who had gone to Gorakhpur to take care of her mother, tested positive for the contagion on Monday, two days after returning from India. A 27-year-old woman was also diagnosed wi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 Government offices have started operating in two shifts from today in line with the June 10 decision of the Council of Ministers. Accordingly, the offices will run from 8:00am to 01:00 pm in the first shift and from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the second shift. The government deci Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn't halt plans to publish a new book that describes scattershot, sometimes dangerous, decision-making by a president focused only on getting re-elected Read More...
WASHINGTON: The director of Voice of America and her deputy resigned Monday following recent clashes with the Trump administration that have sparked fears about the independence of the US government-funded news organization. Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara announced they were le Read More...