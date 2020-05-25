BATE Borisov thrill fans with dramatic win in Belarus Cup final

BATE Borisov lifted the Belarus Cup after snatching a last-gasp 1-0 win over Dynamo Brest in front of 5,000 fans on Sunday as the nation continued to defy the global trend of halting action or playing without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zakhar Volkov scored the only goal in the dying seconds of extra-time, netting with a scrappy finish after a chaotic goal-mouth scramble.
There was no attempt to maintain social distancing as Volkov was mobbed by his ecstatic team mates, while the players also embraced each other as they lifted the trophy in Minsk, which keeps the side on course to win a domestic double.
BATE are top of the Belarusian Premier League, which was the only domestic competition in Europe to continue without disruption despite the pandemic that caused the suspension of all the major leagues.
President Alexander Lukashenko has been bullish about the country’s response to the pandemic, saying “it’s better to die standing than to live on your knees” in March as the virus began to ravage the world and cripple the global economy.
Germany’s Bundesliga became the first major league in Europe to resume earlier this month, although all matches are being played without spectators. Players are also refraining from celebrating together due to social distancing rules being in place.
The Portuguese top flight will resume without spectators on June 3 while Spain’s La Liga is free to start up again from June 8 after getting the green light from the government although fixtures are yet to be announced.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 Tourist standard hotels within the valley have reached agreement with the government to provide rooms to healthcare workers fighting on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting yesterday between Nepal Tourism Board and Federation of Hotel Entrepreneurs decided t Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 As many as 27 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the valley. Since the Ministry of Health and Population only makes the permanent address of coronavirus patients public, this has created confusion among the general public. The Ministry Read More...
LONDON: Two people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the Premier League said on Saturday. Since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed from England' Read More...
Bara, May 23 Division Forest Office, Bara, has intensified activities to stop timber smuggling in the district amid the nationwide lockdown. The office has seized illegal Saal timber from dozens of places through its sub-division offices during the lockdown. A team deployed from the forest Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 The National Human Rights Commission today expressed serious concern about the government’s recent decision to discontinue social security allowance for blue card holding differently-abled persons and single women below 60 years of age. Issuing a press release, the rights b Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 Nepali Army’s Summary General Court has found five army personnel, including three high-level officers guilty of offence related to assets, discipline and conduct. Colonel Bhupalman Adhikari and Lieutenant Colonel Dev Bahadur Chhetri have been found guilty of financial irre Read More...
Bara, May 23 One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Bara today, pushing the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 12. The new COVID-19 patient is a 37-year-old woman of Karaiyamai Rural Municipality, wife of a local journalist, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday. Read More...