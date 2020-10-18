Bayern crush Arminia 4-1 with Lewandowski, Mueller doubles

BERLIN: Bayern Munich‘s Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored two goals each as the German champions crushed hosts Arminia Bielefeld 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to move within a point of top spot.
Mueller scored either side of Lewandowski’s double, with the Polish striker taking his season’s tally to seven league goals from four games, as Bayern moved to nine points, level with third-placed Borussia Dortmund and one behind leaders RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Augsburg.
“The first half was very near to what we see as perfect football,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said of his team’s strong first half. “But at times we have to be more clever to save energy.”
Bayern, who also twice hit the woodwork, have a busy schedule, having played in the German Cup and league this week and next facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“We are currently missing some training sessions (due to the shortened summer break). Borussia Dortmund had six weeks to prepare, we had only a week of team training.”
Mueller grabbed an eighth minute lead with a bit of luck after his first effort was saved but the ball bounced back into his path, while Lewandowski was left with far too much space to score with a well-placed shot in the 26th.
Arminia goalkeeper Stefan Ortega kept the scoreline respectable in the first half with several spectacular stops, including a sensational one-handed save from Lewandowski’s close-range header.
But the home keeper was beaten again with the last kick of the first half, a deflected shot from Lewandowski after good work from Mueller.
Bayern, who had to use changing rooms in a nearby school ahead of the game due to strict COVID-19 regulations, scored again six minutes after the restart when Lewandowski crossed and Mueller volleyed in from close range.
Arminia’s Japan international Ritsu Doan was rewarded for a fine performance with a goal in the 58th before Bayern were left with 10 men following the dismissal of Corentin Tolisso for a last-man foul.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling condemned Arsenal to their second defeat of the season as he fired his side to a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Sterling slotted home in the 23rd minute after a Phil Foden shot was parried out by visiting ke Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 The Pashupati Area Development Trust, in association with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to construct one more electric crematorium building equipped with three high-tech machines. Once the new crematorium building is constructed the PADT will have two such facilitie Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 At a time when the country’s economy is facing the devastating impact of COVID-19, federal lawmakers received Dashain allowance equal to one month’s salary. Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat Rojnath Pandey said lawmakers received festival allowance as per th Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 17 A Raute girl reached Dhangadi in search of college to study law after she passed School Education Examination. Eighteen-year-old Debu Kumari Raut had passed SEE from Bhageshwor Secondary School of Dadeldhura this year. Raut said the laws made for conservation of Rau Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 Police have arrested Nabin Basnet,19, owner of a Facebook page called ‘Balatkari Sangathan’ (rapist association) and inciting heinous crime such as rape. Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, had arrested Basnet, a permanent resident of Jindrak Rura Read More...
Bruno Fernandes made amends for a missed penalty with a late strike as Manchester United thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday to collect their second Premier League win of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side got off to the worst possible start when the ball deflected off Luke Shaw fo Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country. The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, has started receiving complaints through email, avoiding the need to visit the police office. Anyone can now file complaints on cybercrime by sending an email at cyberbureau@ nepalpolice.gov.np. The email requires a copy of a Read More...