Bayern’s Martinez ready for move at end of season

MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez is likely to leave the German champions at the end of the season when his contract runs out, he said on Monday.
The 32-year-old former Spain international has been at Bayern since 2012 but was set to leave before the season after losing his starting spot during their five-title run in 2020.
Following talks with coach Hansi Flick Martinez decided to stay this season but is unlikely to do so after June, saying he wanted to enjoy a new experience before retiring.
“This is not the moment to discuss what will happen in June 2021. Anything can happen. I had great years here and we will see what happens,” Martinez said ahead of their Champions League game at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
“I would like to try something new, no matter where, but something new before I end my career.
“The contract says it is the last year. I am happy to be here now and I am part of the team and that is what is important.”
Martinez has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles, two Champions League crowns, five German Cups and a Club World Cup among other silverware.
