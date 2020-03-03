Boys Union triumph

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

LALITPUR: Divine Boys Union Club defeated Pulchowk Sports Club 3-2 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Monday.

Bibek Paudel, skipper Tanka Bahadur Singdan and Roshan Rana Magar scored one goal each for Boys Union, while Akash Rana and Shyrab Lo Tamang replied for Pulchowk.

Paudel put Boys Union ahead in the fifth minute before Singdan doubled the tally in the 15th minute and Rana Magar made it 3-0 six minutes later.

Rana cut the deficit in the 34th minute, while Tamang made it 3-2 in the 58th minute.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

