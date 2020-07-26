Broad puts England in control of deciding test against West Indies

MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies on Saturday.
Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented the West Indies batsmen with the ball as the visitors ended day two on 137-6 when bad light stopped play.
West Indies will resume on Sunday with skipper Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) at the crease, still trailing by 232 runs.
Broad took only 33 balls to get to his 50 and eventually scored 62 off 45 balls as he put the brakes on the early breakthrough made by the West Indians.
They had taken four wickets quickly at the start of the day, including Ollie Pope who failed to add to his overnight 91. Jos Buttler was dismissed for 67.
But Broad provided a timely reminder of his batting skills he flayed the bowling to all parts of the ground during a 76-run partnership with Dom Bess for the ninth wicket which turned the tide of the game.
He was back at it again directly after lunch as the West Indies began their reply, snagging the wicket of opener Kraigg Brathwaite (1) in his first over.
Broad also trapped Roston Chase, one of the form batsmen in the series, leg before wicket for nine as the Windies slumped to 73-5.
In between, John Campbell scored a brisk 32 before a short ball from Jofra Archer forced him to pop one up to gully while Shai Hope continued his poor form with just 17.
He was caught behind off James Anderson, who then repeated the feat straight after tea to remove Shamarh Brooks (4).
Jermaine Blackwood had offered some resistance but he was the sixth wicket down when he tried to drive Chris Woakes and was bowled for 26.
Rain had been forecast for much of Saturday but stayed away although the floodlights were on all day. Gloomy conditions are expected on Sunday with heavy rain on Monday.
The test series is level at 1-1.
READ ALSO:
DHANGADHI: Two years have passed since 13-year-old Nirmala Panta of Bhimdatta Municipality-2 in Kanchanpur district was raped and murdered, but the culprit(s) have not been found yet. The victim’s family and others standing together with them, pursuing justice, have become disappointed. Pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 339,157 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A dispute occurred between on-duty police personnel and Indian nationals at the Indo-Nepal border checkpoint in Paroha Municipality-8, Rautahat, on Friday. The clash erupted at the Dashgaja region near Narkatiya village in the municipality. It has been learnt that two Indian women tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former US President Barack Obama is set to become the first guest on Michelle Obama's Spotify podcast that will be launched globally on July 29. The duo will talk about their life together since they left the White House in 2016 in the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast. Acco Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Billie Eilish will be releasing her new song My Future on July 30 — the 18-year-old shared the news in a post on Twitter. "Billie Eilish – 'my future'. Out next Thursday," Eilish wrote in the tweet on July 24. The song is her first release since the official track Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Mumbai Police on July 24 issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, to record her statement in relation to the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bandra police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor Read More...
GENOA: Inter Milan put more pressure on stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sanchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, fou Read More...
Kathmandu, July 25 Weeks of torrential monsoon rains,widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have affected millions of children and families, UNICEF said today. Over four million children are currently estimated to be impacted and in urgent need of life Read More...