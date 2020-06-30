Captaining England would be ‘huge honour’, says Stokes

LONDON: England’s talisman Ben Stokes says captaining his country even just once in his career would be a “huge honour” but admits it was never a massive ambition.
The all-rounder is poised to lead the team in the first test against West Indies on July 8 with captain Joe Root likely to miss the game to attend the birth of his second child.
“I’ve given it a little thought but not really dived into it yet,” the 29-year-old told a virtual news conference on Monday.
“I mean, it’s not like it’s not a big deal. Getting the opportunity to captain England is a huge honour. Even if it’s only the once, you can say you captained England.
“So it’s something that I’m looking forward to if the opportunity presents itself. But also I know I’m only stepping in to take over the reins because of Joe’s personal situation.”
Stokes has matured since his well-chronicled disciplinary problems and was inspirational as England won the World Cup last year. He is now Root’s trusted vice-captain.
He said the last time he captained a team was during an academy game against Scotland when he was a teenager.
“I never set a goal to want to be a captain,” Stokes said. “If you look at Alastair Cook he was destined to be captain after Andrew Strauss and Joe Root was destined to be captain after Alastair Cook, you know who the next one will be when one is coming towards the end of his career.
“If I’m being honest, I’m not one of those who people would necessarily associate with being next England captain. But I am looking forward to the opportunity of doing it.”
Should Stokes captain the side next week in Southampton — a match being played in a bio-secure stadium without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic — he says he will be well prepared.
“Being able learn from Cookie and Joe Root in different situations in the game has rubbed off on me and will put me in good stead for all the situations a test match can throw at you,” he said.
“At the same time we have some experienced guys out on the field I can use like Jimmy (Anderson) and (Stuart Broad) Broady, so many people to throw ideas off.”
Stokes said being captain or not, his style will not change.
“I always try to set the example in terms of commitment and attitude,” he said. “When it comes down to what to do in a situation it will always be a positive route.”
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
TEHRAN: Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency. The United States and Interpol both dismissed Read More...
JAJARKOT: A 21-year-old man was airlifted for treatment on suffering injuries in a landslip, while his two-year-old son has gone missing as their family home at Mahatragaun in Bheri Municipality-11 was swept away this afternoon. According to Karnali Province Assembly lawmaker Krishna Shah, th Read More...
DHANKUTA: As the nation as a whole celebrates the National Paddy Day with gusto to mark the official beginning of paddy plantation, the Dhankuta locals, on Monday, added a unique touch to their celebrations. In a bid to express resentment towards the negligence in construction work, people in Read More...
POKHARA: Police today arrested a man for posting offensive comments against the president and prime minister on social media, and charged him with cyber crime offence. Three youths lodged a complaint against Durga Dutta Bastola, native of Puranchaur in Kaski district, for posting inappropriate co Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown, in its current form, till July 22. A meeting of Council of Ministers held today at Baluwatar agreed on giving continuity to the present format of nationwide lockdown, which was revised with restrictions easing to an ex Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 152 hospitality management students, who were doing their internship at various hotels in United Arab Emirates (UAE), will return home in a Nepal Airlines flight tomorrow morning. According to Binod Aryal, coordinator of Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM), Read More...