Chelsea must tighten up at the back to take pressure off attack: Azpilicueta

Chelsea must cut out the individual errors and make better decisions to stop leaking goals and putting pressure on their attack, skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has said.
Frank Lampard’s side have kept only one clean sheet in the Premier League this season and dropped points in high-scoring draws against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.
“When you have solidity defensively it gives a boost to the whole team, to the attacking players to create chances,” Azpilicueta told reporters ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla.
“When you are weak defensively … we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game.
“We have to improve our personal mistakes and collectively take better decisions. You are not going to be playing beautiful football and winning 3-0 or 4-0 every game.”
Chelsea have conceded a number of goals due to errors from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was signed for 80 million euros ($94.19 million) in 2018.
The Spaniard is expected to continue in goal with new signing Edouard Mendy injured but Azpilicueta expected his compatriot to regain form.
“Sometimes you feel like everything goes against you. You have to have the character and personality to face it,” Azpilicueta added.
“I have no doubt Kepa will work hard to reverse the situation. The whole squad are fighting for targets as a collective. When you are a goalkeeper it’s a completely different situation.”
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 18 ASI Govind BK, in-charge at Jugeda Temporary Police Post in Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, Kailali, was found dead today. His body was recovered from the Mohana River. BK had gone missing since last night. According to police, BK has received a deep cut on his neck. Polic Read More...
ITAHARI, OCTOBER 18 Ilam has added a new destination to its list of dozens of popular tourist destinations. Kuse Danda, a picture-perfect hillock located at Chulachuli Rural Municipality, has become the latest attraction in the southern belt of Ilam. A local writer, Bibas Balibhadra Koirala Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have signed an agreement today to promote tourism in the country. As per the agreement, NTB and NAC will collaborate on various aspects to promote the country’s tourism industry. The pact ensures cooperation Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund scheme after the enactment of the Mutual Fund Regulation, 2067. In Read More...
GANDAKI: Fifty Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Gandaki Province so far. Meanwhile, 3,499 people have recovered from the infection in the province. An additional 56 cases were recorded in the province on Sunday as per the information given by Gandaki Province Health Director Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration in Karachi was Read More...
JERUSALEM: Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. The U.S.-brokered agreement capped a one-day visit by a high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials to Bahrain. Read More...