Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal

LONDON: Chelsea have signed Germany’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94 million).
“I’m very happy and proud to be here. For me it’s a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers,” Havertz said in a statement.
Havertz left the German national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club.
Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club.
“He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side, and he is an exciting, dynamic talent,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.
“We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins.”
Having been barred from signing players last year due to a FIFA transfer ban, Chelsea have gone on a spending spree this year as manager Frank Lampard rebuilds his squad ahead of the new season.
Havertz’s signing follows the arrivals of full back Ben Chilwell, striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech, with the overall outlay totalling more than 200 million pounds.
The club have also signed defenders Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr as free agents.
Chelsea, who finished fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard’s first campaign in charge, begin the new season at Brighton Hove & Albion on Sept. 14.
