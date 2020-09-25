De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Neuer on UEFA player of the year shortlist

Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been short-listed for the UEFA men’s Player of the Year award, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.
Lewandowski guided Bayern Munich to their sixth Champions League title, finishing as the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals.
The Polish striker netted 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Bayern won the treble.
Neuer, also part of Bayern’s treble-winning squad, kept six clean sheets in the Champions League and missed just one game the entire season.
City midfielder De Bruyne provided a record-equalling 20 assists in the Premier League last season, the highest in Europe.
Manchester City full back Lucy Bronze, Chelsea striker Pernille Harder and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard were short-listed for the women’s award.
Bayern’s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann were nominated for the Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes, Wolfsburg’s Stephan Lerch and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur made the shortlist for the women’s award.
The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony on Oct. 1.
