England’s top order crumbles under West Indies attack

SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies dominated the second morning of the first test against England on Thursday as Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder took full advantage of bowler-friendly conditions to leave the hosts reeling on 106-5.
England began the day on 35 for one after only 17 overs were completed at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, but their top-order crumbled under murky skies as experienced paceman Gabriel struck twice in the first hour.
Gabriel had bowled Dom Sibley on Wednesday and produced a similar 90mph delivery that nipped back in to splatter Joe Denly’s off stump in the sixth over of the day.
In his next over the 32-year-old Gabriel trapped opener Rory Burns (30) in front of his stumps with a full delivery and while the umpire turned down his vociferous lbw appeal, West Indies successfully reviewed to leave England struggling on 51-3.
That brought Ben Stokes to the crease and he got off the mark in his first match as England captain, in the absence of Joe Root, by pulling Gabriel to the boundary
Zak Crawley looked anything but secure in reaching 10 and was on his way back to the pavilion after another excellent review by visiting skipper Jason Holder.
Holder’s delivery angled back in and struck the pad and while again the appeal was turned down, the DRS review gave Holder his first wicket.
Stokes and Ollie Pope produced a few boundaries as they looked to launch a counter-attack but Pope went for 12 when he was squared up by Holder and edged behind for a routine catch by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.
It could have been even worse for England shortly before lunch when Alzarri Joseph tempted Stokes into hooking and Kemar Roach failed to hold on to a diving catch at long leg.
Stokes (21 not out) and Jos Buttler (9 not out) will need to rebuild England’s innings after lunch.
International cricket returned after a 117-day absence on Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The match is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks for everyone in the ground, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.
READ ALSO:
Supporters of Prime Minister KP Oli organised a rally at Lagankhel, Lalitpur, on Wednesday, for the seventh day. The pro-prime minister demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political developments wherein PM Oli is being asked to step down from his either of his posts. Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Rautahat district, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic, has shown a promising rate of COVID-19 recovery. The district with about 92 percent of patients being discharged from health facilities has bagged much appreciation for the efforts of the concerned authorities. According to Read More...
KATHMANDU: India's challenges with the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues with the confirmation of more than 22,000 cases on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry of India, in the last 24 hours, as many as 22,752 positive cases of the respiratory infection have been detected country Read More...
SEOUL/SINGAPORE: China is forging ahead in the race to develop a vaccine to help control the COVID-19 pandemic, with Sinovac Biotech's experimental vaccine set to become the country's second and the world's third to enter final stage testing later this month. While a laggard in the global va Read More...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic has accused critics of subjecting him to a "witch-hunt" after his regional Adria Tour tennis event ended in a novel coronavirus fiasco and said he was still uncertain whether he would play at the Aug. 31-Sept 13 US Open. Images and videos of the players hugging at t Read More...
WASHINGTON: Rapper Kanye West signaled he no longer supported US President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an interview published on Wednesday. West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in Read More...
BOSTON: Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes entirely online this fall. The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federa Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 95 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Wednesday. According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the Read More...