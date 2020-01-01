Faldo Series Nepal C’ship tees off today

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 31

The Faldo Series Nepal Championship is beginning here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Wednesday.

A total of 20 golfers will take part in the junior golf tournament which will serve as the qualifying event for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final to be held at the Laguna Lang Course in Vietnam in March next year, informed the organisers, Gokarna Forest Golf Resort on Tuesday.

The tournament features three categories in boys’ 12- 16yrs, boys’ 17-21yrs and girls. The winners of all three events will earn berths in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final.

Faldo Series Nepal Championship was held in Nepal for the first time in 2012 under the initiation of Nepal Golf Association.

Defending champion and double gold medallist of the recently-concluded 13th South Asian Games Subash Tamang is a strong contender along with his teammate Ritesh Tamang and Sadbhav Acharya in boys’ section, while Kashmira Shah, Rabina Shrestha, Prativa Rai and Juny Gurung are among the favourites in girls’ section.

Faldo Series was initiated by six-time Major champion golfer Nick Faldo in 1996 to give opportunity to young golfers and to help identify and nurture the next generation of champions.

Currently, a total of 37 tournaments are played in 27 countries. Thousands of talented golfers benefit from a unique combination of tournament experience and expert advice, including from Faldo.

