Football events postponed

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: A day after organising the draw ceremony of the Deputy Mayor National Women’s League, the All Nepal Football Association postponed the tournament and all other activities.

“The ANFA regrets to announce the postponement of the activities and events in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ANFA has decided to delay the Deputy Mayor National Women’s League scheduled to begin on March 14 in Dharan,” said the ANFA in a release.

“Understanding the situation, men’s national team training has also been postponed to a later date.” ANFA also directed the district FAs to postpone all football events. “ANFA urges all the stakeholders to put the upcoming tournaments on hold until further notice.”

A version of this article appears in print on March 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

