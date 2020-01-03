Football skipper Shrestha feted

Himalayan News Service

DHANKUTA: Dhankuta Municipality on Thursday honoured national football team skipper Sujal Shrestha for his achievement in the 13th South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10 last year.

Dhankuta Municipality Mayor Chintan Tamang handed over appreciation letter along with Rs 100,000 to Shrestha, who hails from Dhankuta.

Shrestha was the captain of the U-23 team that defended the football title with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan in the final match at the Dasharath Stadium before the closing ceremony of the regional sporting extravaganza.

Nepal finished second in the SA Games with a record 51 gold, 60 silver and 95 bronze medals.

