Former athletics coach Ramesh Prasad Sah passes away at 60

RAJBIRAJ: Former athletics coach Ramesh Prasad Sah passed away on Monday night at the age of 60.
Shah, who suffered brain haemorrhage, was taken to Kathmandu from Biratnagar for further treatment after his health condition deteriorated.
Sah joined the National Sports Council as coach in 1996 and retired two years ago. He also served as secretary of Saptari District Athletics Association. His body was taken to Rajbiraj and cremated at Saptakoshi River bank on Tuesday. Saptari District Sports Development Committee President Dinesh Bhujel,
coach Prakash Malla and Saptari District Athletics Association President Dev Kanta Chaudhary among others draped Sah’s body with the Sports Development Committee flag. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.
A version of this article appears in print on September 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
