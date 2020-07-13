Former players hail ‘incredible’ Windies win on resumption

SOUTHAMPTON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed West Indies’ “incredible” victory over England in the series opener and said their performance had been all the more remarkable given cricket was just returning from the COVID-19 shutdown.
West Indies, No. 8 in the test rankings, arrived in England without batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul, who pulled out of the tour citing concerns about safety during the pandemic.
READ ALSO:
Few expected them to beat fourth-ranked England but Jason Holder’s team prevailed by four wickets in a see-saw contest.
A “great week of test cricket,” Vaughan said.
“For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times… For them to have played so well & won is incredible,” tweeted Vaughan.
“I don’t even think England fans will be too disappointed…bloody love test cricket.”
West Indies batting great Viv Richards was over the moon.
“First game after the break belongs to us,” tweeted the former captain.
“Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys. You make us proud.”
Indian great Sachin Tendulkar praised the “good all-round” performance by both teams while captain Virat Kohli also hailed the “Top display of test cricket“.
“Cricket is so much better with @windiescricket doing well in the longest format of the game,” tweeted former India quick Irfan Pathan.
The three-test ‘bio-secure’ series moves to Manchester for the second match from Thursday.
British actor Hugh Laurie summed up the impact of the Southampton test on the game’s followers.
“What a game of cricket. It doesn’t solve anything, cure anything, make anything go away – but what a game of cricket,” he tweeted.
BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis. Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more body of an individual who went missing in the landslide in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, was recovered on Sunday. With this, the landslip death-toll here reached 10. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sarki (11), daughter of Kalu Sarki who also died in this Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) participated in virtual Dream to Travel Festival, organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in Kathmandu. NTB, in a statement issued Sunday, said, online events bring together travel-trade businessess worldwide to learn networking, and to celebra Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 154 persons infected with coronavirus have been staying in isolation, under observation, at various health centres in Tanahun district. According to the District Health Office, 142 males and 15 females staying in quarantine upon arriving from foreign countries tested positive Read More...
LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with an emphatic 3-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's side up to sixth in the standings with 55 points -- four points behind fourth-placed Le Read More...
BHOJPUR: With the monsoon at it's peak, landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall have displaced at least five families in Bhojpur district. According to the Bhojpur District Police Office, five families of Dingla Bazaar in Shadananda Municipality-8 have been relocated on facing threa Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with R Read More...
LONDON: Toby Alderweireld's 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday. The match appeared to be heading for a draw after Son Heung-min cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette's o Read More...