Four national footballers test positive for coronavirus infection

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Four players of Nepali national football team have tested positive for coronavirus infection.

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) said that four members out of 34 players of the national team were infected with the virus ahead of the ANFA training that started on Thursday.

It has been learnt that all four players are in self-isolation.

Currently, 30 players are in training from Thursday for their preparation to play the friendly matches with Bangladesh. The training is being held at Dashrath Stadium and the players are housed in the World Trade Centre Building in Tripureshwor.

ANFA said that the friendly matches between Nepal and Bangladesh have been scheduled for November 13 and 17 at Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

