French Open could reschedule again but no unilateral decision this time

French Open officials would not hesitate to move the Grand Slam again next year if the health situation demands it, tournament director Guy Forget has said, although they would make more of an effort to consult with the other stakeholders this time.
The French Tennis Federation (FFT) drew heavy criticism in mid-March when it unilaterally moved the French Open to end September from its scheduled May start amid the COVID-19 crisis, placing it in the middle of the hardcourt season.
“So let’s say if tomorrow, which would be next year, we are facing the same issues, we would probably try to do the same exercise probably,” Forget told reporters on Sunday, ahead of the main draw of the Paris Masters.
Working through difficult times during the 2020 tournament with the ATP and WTA was very positive, he added.
“They will probably be the first people we will be talking to and we will have their support.”
This year’s Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the pandemic but the U.S. Open and French Open were successfully staged amid restricted environments and strict health protocols.
Forget said organisers needed to move fast with their decision to reschedule the event and were apprehensive about the reaction from the other tennis governing bodies at that time.
“I know we have been criticised when we moved the dates of Roland Garros. We did it in a very quick way. We got some people upset. Some players were really surprised. We did it on our own,” said the former men’s world number four.
“The positive thing is now those same people, and especially players, told us that it was the right thing to do. So it worked.
“Now we know they have been very supportive, and if that would happen again next year, we will probably in an earlier stage try to imagine to again move Roland Garros a bit later in the season.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,824 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 173,567. In the last 24 hours, 1,622 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,622 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 164 and 96 cases respectively. The number o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,622 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday Till date, 1,456,366 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 23 more fatalities, the second highest single day deaths so far, from across various parts of the country. The newly added fatalities have pushed the nationwide death toll to 960. 2824 fresh infections as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases' Read More...
KATHMANDU: The organising committee of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon has decided to honor the Late British Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris by announcing the Richard Morris Honor Prize in his memory on May 29 from 2021 marathon event in the Everest region. As per the organisers, the Prize Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Government today directed government hospitals to conduct treatment of Covid-19 patients without asking for advance deposit. The Health Ministry in its media briefing on Sunday said that explanation has been sought from hospitals that had asked for deposit ahead of admitting covi Read More...
BERLIN: RB Leipzig lost 1-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday when their on-loan player Hannes Wolf scored against them as they slipped off top spot in the Bundesliga. It was their first league defeat of the season and snapped Leipzig's nine-game unbeaten run away from home. The result Read More...
BERLIN: Champions Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Cologne on Saturday with goals from Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry returning them to the Bundesliga summit as coach Hansi Flick rested top scorer Robert Lewandowski. The Bavarians, who are in action against Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday an Read More...