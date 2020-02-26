GHCA take huge lead

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 25

Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy marched towards huge victory after the first day of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

GHCA bowled Nexus Cricket Academy for a paltry 40 runs and declared their first innings at 220-8. GHCA then reduced Nexus to 109-8 in their second innings to take a 71-run lead going into the second day.

Krish Karki (14) was the lone Nexus batsman to score in double figures in the first innings as six players even failed to open their accounts.

Mohammed Hussain was the pick of the GHCA bowlers taking 5-15 from 11 overs, while Rashid Khan (2- 10) and Sonu Devkota (2-7) shared four wickets between them. Ariyo Poudel grabbed one wicket.

In reply, skipper Asif Sheikh and Prashan Singh scored half centuries for GHCA. Sheikh top scored with 52-ball 51 hitting seven boundaries and three sixes, while Singh remained unbeaten on 50 off 71 balls that included seven fours and a six. Ashok Poudel (27), Ayushman Bam (26), Sonu Devkota (21) and Mohammed Hussain (16 not out) also chipped in valuable runs. Naren Saud returned with 6-69 and Ramesh Busha took a wicket for Nexus.

Ariyo Poudel then ran riot over Nexus batting lineup in the second innings taking 7-23 from 15 overs. Krish Karki (17) and Ramesh Budha (one) were at the crease at the close of play. Mahesh Rana (23), Bishal Bikram KC (18) and Uttam Thapa (16) contributed in double figures for Nexus.

