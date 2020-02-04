Golden Gate in semis

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Golden Gate, White House, Xavier International and New Zenith advanced to the Plus-2 section semi-finals of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Monday.

In the quarter-final matches, Golden Gate defeated CCRC 64-57 riding on Sushil Ghale’s 35 points, while Bishal Moktan netted 20 points as White House beat hosts Gyan Niketan 58-42.

Likewise, Xavier outplayed Insight Vision 49-35 in which Sagar Tamang top scored for the winners with 13 points, whereas Sankit Shahi netted 15 points in New Zenith’s 50-42 victory over Morgan.

In semi-finals, Golden Gate will face New Zenith, while White House will play against Xavier. In school section, Gyan Niketan will take on Innovative, while Neric face Pushpasadan for places in final.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook