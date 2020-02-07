Hooda, Dahiya thru

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Indian players Krishan Hooda and Aman Dahiya advanced to the boys’ singles final of the Junior J5 Circuit-I Tournament under the ITF World Tennis Tour here on Thursday.

Hooda defeated Shruv Tangri 6-4, 6-3, while Dahiya beat Vansh Bhagtani 6-1, 6-2 in all-India semi-final matches. In girls’ singles, Xintong Zhou of China set final date with India’s Riya Uboveja. Zhou beat India’s Hatvee Chaudhari 6-3, 6-1, while Uboveja defeated Ines Faltinger of Austria 6-1, 7-6(3) in semi-finals.

Likewise, Aditya Vardhan Roy Chowdhury and Dhruv Tangri of India made it to the boys’ doubles final along with Christian Andre Sheng Liew of Malaysia and Quoc Uy Vo of Vietnam. Nepal’s hopes ended when Prerana Koirala and Saloni Tamang faced a 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Deanne Choo of Singapore and Riya Uboveja of India in the girls’ doubles semi-final match. Ines Faltinger of Austria and Xintong Zhou of China also made it to the girls’ doubles final.

