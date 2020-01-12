India’s clean sweep

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian shuttlers claimed all five gold medals of the President Cup Nepal International Series, the U-19 tournament sanctioned by Badminton World Federation, here at the NSC covered hall on Saturday.

Mirba Luwang defeated Nepal’s Prince Dahal 21-16, 21-23, 21- 15 in the boys’ singles final, while Tasnim Mir registered a 21-17, 21-14 victory over Malaysian Karupthebhan Letshana in girls’ final.

R Bikash Prabhu and Arun Kartik won the doubles title beating Nepal’s Dahal and Pemba Sherpa 19-21, 21-14, 21-16, while Nandha K and Saniya Sikander bagged girls’ doubles gold with a 21-6, 21-6 victory over Nepali pair Bishna Bista and Prashna Khatri.

Likewise, Murugappa KS and Saniya Sikander beat fellow Indian pair Aayan Rashid and Tasmin Mir 21-17, 21-14 in mixed doubles final. President of Nepal Olympic Committee Jeevan Ram Shrestha and other officials handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

