Indreni triumph

NAWALPUR: Indreni Ekikrit Bikash Kendra of Pokhara thrashed Abhishek Church of Rajahar 5-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup Football Tournament here on Tuesday.

Saroj Chettri put Abhishek Church ahead in the sixth minute before Roshan Rana Magar equalised for Indreni four minutes later. Indreni took the lead in the 27th minute through Ramesh Magar’s goal before Sumit Shrestha made it 3-1 in the 30th minute.

Saroj Chettri scored his second goal of the match to reduce the deficit moments before the first half whistle. Anish Tamang restored the two-goal cushion for Indreni in the 53rd minute, while Sanjay Jalari completed the scoring in the injury time of the match. On Wednesday, Jhapa-XI FC will play against Bijaya Youth Club of Hetauda.

