Inter end Atalanta’s long unbeaten run to clinch second place

BERGAMO: Inter Milan clinched second place in Serie A, disparagingly described by coach Antonio Conte last month as the “best of the losers”, when they ended Atalanta’s 19-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 away win on Saturday.
Danilo D’Ambrosio and Ashley Young scored in the opening 20 minutes as Inter finished the season with 82 points, one behind champions Juventus who lost their final game 3-1 at home to AS Roma.
Atalanta, whose last defeat was at home to SPAL in Serie A in January, finished third with 78 points and were topscorers with 98 goals — two short of becoming the first side to score 100 in a season since 1950-51.
The hosts appeared to have one eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain on Aug. 12.
“For us it has been a very hard and difficult year in all respects, including personal,” said Conte after the game. “There has been a lot of criticism.”
“We won 43 points away from home, we have the best defence, the second best attack and the fewest defeats.
“The credit goes to these guys, to the people who have worked with them in the midst of the thousand difficulties that there have been in terms of injuries.”
Inter Milan were off the mark in less than two minutes when Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini flapped at a corner and D’Ambrosio headed into the net. Gollini was injured in the process and had to be replaced by Marco Sportiello.
Ashley Young extended Inter’s lead with a delightful goal after 20 minutes, cutting inside and then curling the ball past Sportiello from the edge of the area.
Last month, Conte, frustrated after seeing his team let several games slip from their grasp, said he was not interested in the race for second place.
“I say it’s the first of the losers. There are those who are content with this, but it has no meaning for me,” he said.
A woman tussles with a security personnel before being arrested, during a protest demanding that government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with Satyagrahis, near the Prime Minister's official residence, in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, on Friday. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 31 Government school teachers participate in a virtual online-class training amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Patan High School, Lalitpur, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The training was organised with co-ordination between the local level government and Pata Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 31 Government employees have been contracting novel coronavirus on a daily basis in Banke. A staffer working at District Court Banke was detected with COVID-19 today. With the detection of the COVID-19 in one of its staffer, the court has closed down services from today. Issuin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 31 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to introduce local curriculum for Grades I to VIII in all schools of Kathmandu. With this decision, students of Grades I to VIII in Kathmandu will have to study a subject of 100 full marks. According to KMC, the new curriculum was aime Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 31 The Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn its decision to discontinue social security allowance to differently-abled persons bearing blue card and single women below 60 years of age following intense criticism from all quarters. After amendments to Social Security Act-2018 Read More...
SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE: French champion Paris Saint-Germain edged out Lyon on penalty kicks to win a tightly contested last edition of the League Cup on Friday and complete a domestic treble, denying Lyon its first trophy since the French Cup in 2012. The match finished 0-0 and Lyon was a save a Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: Two US astronauts about to make the first splashdown return in 45 years said Friday they'll have seasick bags ready to use if needed. SpaceX and NASA plan to bring Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken back Sunday afternoon in the company's Dragon capsule, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just Read More...