Italy’s Serie A gets green light for June 20 restart

ROME: Italy’s top-flight Serie A soccer league has been given the go-ahead to restart on June 20 following the novel coronavirus stoppage, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday.
He added that there was a possibility the resumption of the season, which was suspended on March 9, could be preceded by Italian Cup matches one week earlier. The head of Serie B said the second tier also hoped to restart on June 20.
“Italy is starting up again and it’s only right that football can also get going,” Spadafora told reporters after a conference call with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).
Serie A will be the fourth of Europe’s top five domestic leagues to restart following the Bundesliga, which resumed on May 16, and La Liga and the English Premier League, which are also due to get under way again in June.
The French League ended the season last month with Paris St-Germain named Ligue 1 champions with 10 games left.
Spadafora said the Italian government approved health and safety measures suggested by the FIGC plus a backup plan in case the league had to be stopped again. “In the light of this we can say that the championship can start again on June 20,” he said.
The decision ended a tortuous two months of negotiations during which tempers frayed with Spadafora at one point complaining about millionaire salaries paid to players and saying that Serie A clubs lived in a bubble.
“We’ve had an extraordinary period, full of obstacles and pressures, with consistency, determination and spirit of service,” said Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino.
“For Serie A, the future must mean going back to being the most beautiful championship in the world.”
JUVENTUS LEAD
There are 12 rounds of matches still to play, plus four outstanding games from previous rounds.
Juventus, chasing a ninth successive Serie A title, lead that table with 63 points from 26 games, one point ahead of Lazio who are unbeaten in their last 21 league games.
Inter Milan are a further eight points behind in third with one game in hand.
The Italian Cup still has the second legs of the Napoli-Inter and Juve-AC Milan semi-finals to play plus the final.
Spadafora said one possibility was to play the semi-finals on June 13 and the final three days later.
One of the conditions of Serie A restarting was that the coronavirus testing it will entail “should not affect the general needs of all Italian citizens,” he added.
Spadafora added that if there are signs of a new increase in coronavirus cases in general the league may have to stop again.
“The restart of football is a message of hope for the whole country. I am happy and satisfied,” said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, adding that he also hoped the lower tiers Serie B and C plus the women’s Serie A could also restart.
Serie B president Mauro Balata confirmed that it intended to resume on June 20.
“Starting up again is a wonderful thing,” he said.
We’ll readily pay all our ticket and travel expenses and stay in quarantine for 14 days KATHMANDU, MAY 27 Nepalis, who had travelled abroad for non-employment reasons such as education, health and leisure and have been stuck there due to travel restrictions in place to contain the spread of co Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA: Stormy weather thwarted a landmark moment for private rocket company SpaceX and NASA on Wednesday, forcing launch directors in Florida to postpone what would have been the first flight of US astronauts into orbit from American soil in nine years. The countd Read More...
Damauli, May 27 Quarantine facilities set up in Tanahun lack basic facilities required to meet the government’s criteria. Quarantine facilities were set up in the district to keep Nepali migrant workers returning from India, but due to poor management of these facilities, there is increasing Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 The National Human Rights Commission has made a 41-point recommendation to the federal and provincial governments to protect the human rights of citizens residing near the international borders. The recommendations are based on the field study and monitoring conducted by a te Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the risk for dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses has increased. Continuous rainfall, rising temperature and humidity has provided a perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed. According to Epidemiology Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 27 The Parliament Secretariat removed the constitution amendment bill, which seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to include the revised map of Nepal in the Coat of Arms, from today’s business schedule. The bill that seeks to include Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapan Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against nine persons, including chief of Land Revenue Office, Khotang, for their involvement in corruption. Those indicted for corruption include LRO chief Yadunath Dahal Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 Padam Bahadur Thapa, 48 , who was spotted at Kaushaltar area of Bhaktapur at around 3:00pm, was riding a cycle cart to reach a house where he was assigned some work. He was promised Rs 200 for the work. Thapa is facing a hard time these days as his income has been limited Read More...