Jhamsikhel snap Satdobato’s five-match winning streak

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Jhamsikhel Youth Club ended Satdobato Youth Club’s fivematch winning streak with a 1-1 stalemate in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here on Tuesday.

Bhuwan Rai put JYC ahead in the 10th minute, while man-of-the-match Birendra Limbu netted the equaliser in the 71st minute in the sixth round match. Satdobato are at the top of the 12-team table with 16 points, while Jhamsikhel have six points.

Khumaltar Youth Club are second with 13 points while Around The Himalayas Bansbari are at the third position with 11 points. In another match, Divine Boys Union Club and Ranipokhari Corner Team played a 2-2 draw.

Ajit Gurung put RCT ahead in the third minute before Boys Union skipper Tanka Bahadur Singdan levelled the scores in the 14th minute. BUC took the lead in the 24th minute through an own goal from RCT defender Rakesh Hamal, while Nabin Kumar Karmcharya scored the equaliser for RCT in the 35th minute.

Bibek Paudel of BUC was named the man of the match. With the draw, BUC accumulated eight points and are tied with Tusal Youth Club and Nayabasti Youth Club, while RCT have six points. The ANFA has postponed the league for a week.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook