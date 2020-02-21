Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ: Nepal Judo Association and Saptari District Judo Association are jointly organising the seventh edition of the Lokendra Kumar Shrestha Memorial Nationwide Judo Tournament at the Rajbiraj Stadium from March 2-3.

A total of 361 players and officials from 24 teams will participate in the tournament that features 12 weight categories, informed tournament convenor and SDJA Secretary Pankaj Gupta at a press meet on Thursday.

Mt Everest Brewery Pvt Ltd is the main sponsor of the tournament, while Maruti Gas Industry is the co-sponsor.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook