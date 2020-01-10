Karki strikes as Armymen move to top

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 9

Tribhuvan Army Club defeated Saraswoti Youth Club 1-0 to move to the top of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

George Prince Karki scored the solitary goal of the match to send the TAC to the top of the standings after the completion of the fifth round.

TAC accumulated 11 points, one more than second-placed defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club.

Machhindra Football Club are third on superior goal difference after being tied on 10 points with Ruslan Three Star Club, while Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club are fifth with nine points. Nepal Police Club are at the sixth position with eight points.

Sankata Club, who defeated Nepal APF Club 4-2 in the day’s another match, climbed to seventh position with seven points, while Brigade Boys Club are eighth with six. New Road Team and Chyasal Youth Club have five points each, whereas APF remained at 11th with four points, followed by Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club (three) and NIBL Friends Club (two). Saraswoti, who suffered their fifth straight loss, are yet to open their account.

On Thursday, Karki put TAC ahead in the 30th minute when he found the back of the nets following a pass from Sesehang Angdembe.

TAC came close to doubling the tally moments later but Saraswoti goalkeeper Pradeep Bhandari saved Dinesh Henjan’s shot. Nawayug Shrestha and Karki wasted chances in the first half injury time.

TAC also created a couple of chances in the second half.

Nawayug Shrestha was denied by custodian Bhandari on the 68th minute, while Santosh Tamang’s free kick sailed inches above the bar in the 74th minute.

Tanka Basnet then struck against the bar in the 79th minute and Nawayug Shrestha missed another chance in the 85th minute. TAC’s Bikash Khawas was named the man of the match.

In an early kickoff, Sankata saw off APF. Ajayi Martins Kayode scored a brace for Sankata, while Laxman Ruchal and Karna Limbu netted one each.

Nabin Lama and Ashish Lama replied for APF. APF took a 2-0 lead in the first half after Ruchal converted a free kick from 35 yards out into a sensational goal in the 19th minute and Limbu found the back of the nets in the 44th minute.

Kayode made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute when he scored in a rebound from close after APF goalkeeper Amrit Chaudhary punched back Subash Gurung’s shot.

APF returned into the match with goals from Nabin Lama and Ashish Lama made it 3-2. Nabin found the back of the nets in the 56th minute and Ashish struck in the 72nd minute. But Kayode sealed the victory for Sankata with his second goal of the match in the 88th minute.

