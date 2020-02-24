KCTC close in on easy victory over Baluwatar

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 23

Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre closed in on easy victory over Baluwatar Cricket Club after they took a 106- run lead in the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

At stumps on the first of the two-day match, Baluwatar were reeling at 42-5 in their second innings. Baluwatar were bowled out for a paltry 53 runs in 23.3 overs in the first innings before KCTC declared their innings at 201-9.

Ayush Paudel (six) and Reul Shrestha (seven) will resume for Baluwatar on the second day. Prashant Pandit (12) and skipper Nabin Tamang (11) contributed in double figures. Tilak Bhandari took 2-10, while Suraj Tamang, Surya Tamang and Bipin Acharya grabbed one wicket each for KCTC in the second innings.

Earlier, KCTC rode on half century from Bipin Acharya to post 201-9 in 55.3 overs.

Acharya top scored with 72 off 105 balls that included eight boundaries. Skipper Sachin Lakhah struck six fours in his 54-ball 36, while Surya Tamang scored an unbeaten 26 with the help of five boundaries.

Durgesh Thapa (15) and Suraj Tamang (12) also scored in double figures for KCTC. Rajan GC and Dinesh Jung Budhamagar took three wickets each for Baluwatar, while Kamal Shrestha grabbed two and Abhinash Singh claimed one wicket.

Batting first, Baluwatar were bowled out for a paltry 53 runs in 23.3 overs. Sagar Thapa (11) was the lone Baluwatar batsman to score in double figures. Tilak Bhandari of KCTC completed the five-wicket haul taking 5-14 from 7.3 overs, while Surya Tamang grabbed 3-21.

Suraj Tamang and Suvash Khatri claimed one wicket each.

In Group A, Oasis Cricket Academy are at the top with 24.5 points after their victory over Baluwatar, who are second with 11.5 points. KCTC are competing in their first match and their last match against Oasis will decide the group winners.

In Group B, Nexus Cricket Academy are the leaders with 27 points, while Himalayan Cricket Academy accumulated 26 points from their two matches and are already out of contention.

Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy, who have 25 points, will take on Nexus Academy to decide the group winners. Top team each from both groups will advance to the final.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

