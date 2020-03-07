Khumaltar triumph

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Khumaltar Youth Club defeated Nayabasti Yuva Club 2-1 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Friday.

Aadil Hamid and skipper Sabin KC scored for Khumaltar, while Ganesh Hamal netted a goal for Nayabasti. Hamid put Khumaltar ahead in the 30th minute before KC doubled the tally in the 50th minute.

Hamal pulled one back for Nayabasti in the 90th minute. Anjal Shrestha of Khumaltar was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000. With their third straight win, Khumaltar moved to the top of the table on superior goal difference after being tied on nine points with neighbours Satdobato Youth Club.

Bansbari Club is at the third position with eight points, while Tusal and Boys Union have six each.

A version of this article appears in print on March 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

