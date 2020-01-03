Lama strikes as APF taste victory

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, January 2

Aashish Lama scored a brace as Nepal APF Mahindra Club defeated Saraswoti Youth Club 2-1 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

After a goalless first half, Lama put APF ahead in the 66th minute when he found the back of the nets in rebound.

Prabin Syangtan saw his attempt blocked by Saraswoti goalkeeper Pradip Bhandari in one-on-one situation and Lama buried the ball into the nets.

Lama put the issue beyond doubt with his second goal of the match in the second minute of the injury time. Binod KC pulled one back but it was too late for Saraswoti to salvage a draw. With their first win of the campaign, Nepal APF Club climbed to 10th position with four points, while Saraswoti faced their fourth straight loss.

Earlier, APF goalkeeper Amrit Kumar Chaudhary saved his team from going down in the eighth minute when he punched out Dipesh Shrestha’s powerful strike, while Saraswoti missed another chance to take the lead four minutes later after Krishna Gopal Shrestha’s shot went inches wide.

At the other end, Prabin Syangtan saw his shot blocked by Saraswoti goalkeeper Pradip Bhandari in the 14th minute, while the same striker ended up with a wide shot one minutes later. In the 55th minute, APF goalkeeper Amrit Kumar Chaudhary made a brilliant save to deny Dipesh Shrestha, while Nabin Lama ended up with a wayward shot in the 60th minute following a cross from Aashish Lama. Saraswoti were unlucky in the 86th minute as Manish Ghale struck against the post.

After the completion of the fourth round, Manang Marshyangdi Club lead the standing with 10 points, while Machhindra Football Club are second on superior goal difference after being tied on nine points with Tribhuvan Army Club. Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club are fourth with eight points, while Nepal Police Club and Ruslan Three Star Club have seven points each.

Four clubs, New Road Team, Chyasal Youth Club, APF an Sankata have four points apiece, followed by Yeti Himalayan Sherpa (two) and NIBL Friends Club (one). Saraswoti are the lone team without a point.

