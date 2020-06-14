Late Goretzka goal gives Bayern 2-1 win over Gladbach

BERLIN: Leon Goretzka’s 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, meaning they need to win just one of their last three matches to secure the Bundesliga title.
Goretzka tapped in Benjamin Pavard’s cutback to send Bayern seven points clear at the top of the table. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund secured a last-gasp 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.
Bayern, who could seal the title on Tuesday at Werder Bremen, are on 73 points, with Dortmund on 66. Gladbach remain fourth on 56.
Bayern, missing suspended top scorer Robert Lewandowski and the league’s best provider Thomas Mueller, took the lead in the 26th minute when Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer, having made a sensational save only seconds earlier, passed the ball out into the path of Bayern’s Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward only needed to fire into an empty goal.
The visitors, themselves in the hunt for a Champions League spot, went into the break level when France international Pavard scored an own goal as he attempted to clear a Patrick Herrmann cutback.
Sommer made amends with a fine save of a Serge Gnabry effort but was helpless a little later when Goretzka showed up with far too much space in the box to snatch the winner and Bayern’s 10th consecutive league win.
“We can also win these tough matches,” said Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer. “Our plan was a bit different. We did not have that much possession and pressed more in midfield.”
“We let them come to us. That was the plan.”
