Leverkusen hold on to fourth spot despite draw at Schalke

Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot.
The draw lifted them to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach while injury-plagued Schalke, missing 10 players, set a club record by failing to win for the 13th consecutive league game.
The Royal Blues, however, looked much sharper than in recent weeks and worked hard for more than half the game. They earned a penalty following a VAR review in the 51st minute which captain Daniel Caligiuri converted.
Yet they dropped back instantly and allowed Leverkusen far too much space. The visitors’ persistent pressure paid off in the 81st minute when Schalke defender Juan Miranda, under pressure, turned a Wendell cutback into his own net.
Leverkusen should have scored again through Lucas Alario and Charles Aranguiz as Schalke, in ninth place, ran out of steam.
The hosts could have snatched victory in the last action of the game but Michael Gregoritsch’s point-blank header was saved by Lukas Hradecky.
“We did not have our best day today,” said Leverkusen’s Sven Bender. “The penalty made our life difficult but overall we were not pressing enough. So the result is fair because we did not deserve more.”
Bayern Munich can clinch the title on Tuesday with a win at Werder Bremen. Borussia Dortmund are in second place, seven points behind on 66 points.
Gaighat, June 13 A construction company, which failed to complete a project on time, has been fined for the delay in Udayapur. Mahalaxmi Lokapriya JV was responsible for construction of a concrete bridge over the Triyuga River between Siwai and Belahi villages in Udayapur’s Chaudandi Municip Read More...
POKHARA: As many as three persons were killed while six others went missing after a landslide swept away the nine people in Durlung Dhakalbari of Parbat district on Saturday night. Locals Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa and Bibisha Thapa were found dead as they were buried under the land Read More...
Haaland bags 11th goal in 12 league games Werder beat Paderborn 5-1 in relegation battle Leaders Bayern Munich beat Gladbach 2-1 BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund substitute Erling Haaland headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday but their title Read More...
MALLORCA: Lionel Messi scored and grabbed two assists as La Liga leaders Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win away to struggling Real Mallorca on Saturday, making the perfect return to action after Spanish football's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The champions got off to a fl Read More...
BEIJING: China reported 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 13, the highest since April 13, according to data released by the national health authority on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 38 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with 36 of th Read More...
Bajura, June 13 Nepal Food Corporation, Kolti Depot, Bajura, has issued a public notice stating that sale of rice from the depot has been halted from June 3, till further notice. The depot said 700 quintal rice allocated for current fiscal was already distributed. Malati Rokaya, a local, s Read More...
Rautahat, June 13 Police fired 14 rounds of tear gas and two rounds of bullets in the air this afternoon after quarantined people attacked police for preventing them to meet their kin in Rautahat’s Rajpur Municipality. Head Constable Subodh Singh of District Police Office of Gaur suffered he Read More...
Rautahat, June 13 Indian nationals, who took control of the body of the youth killed in Armed Police Force’s firing at Dasgaja area, staged a protest last night in Sarlahi. Bikesh Kumar, 27, was killed when APF personnel deployed for border security opened fire in self-defence at Narayanpur Read More...